More holiday lights featured on Christmas Eve

SANDIA, Texas — If it's Christmas Eve, you know we've got to have another beautiful holiday decoration to share with you.

The Knolle Dairy Farm in Sandia is decked out for the season. Included in their decorations is a 15-foot hay bale Christmas tree and of course, cows everywhere.

Their holiday showcase can be found at 940 Country Road 360 in Sandia, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Corpus Christi.

And please don't forget to share your holiday decorations with us.

You can submit your photos or video here to share with the Coastal Bend.

