Gregory works to rebuild city Christmas tree

GREGORY, Texas — The city of Gregory has decided not to let any Grinches spoil their Christmas.

City officials announced by social media that the city's Christmas tree recently was vandalized. But thanks to the work of Sylvia Ochoa, a volunteer group has been organized that will help decorate a new tree from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Our Children's Park.

Hot chocolate will be provided to those who participate.

If you would like to volunteer or contribute some extra decorations to donate, the city would be appreciative.

For more information, contact the City of Gregory at 361-643-6562.