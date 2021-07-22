Quasar's hosting Guitar Hero tournament this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Remember Guitar Hero?

A local arcade is hosting a tournament to find out who the best Guitar Hero player is around these parts.

Quasars Arcade, located at 5301 Everhart Rd., is hosting the tournament this Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m..

The entry fee is $5 plus whatever coinage you spend to play the game itself and the style of tournament will be determined based on the number of entries they have received. Peter Janovics, the owner of Quasars Arcade says the top three winners will split the cash prize from the prize pool.

The last time they hosted a Guitar Hero Tournament was in 2019.

The arcade holds arcade game tournaments weekly and boasts that they have the best collection of pinball games in South Texas. Although this Guitar Hero tournament is not officially sanctioned, the arcade hosts pinball tournaments that are International Flipper Pinball Association-sanctioned.