The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is having its dog show Saturday.

The event will take place at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, in the main area. Check-in is at 12:30 p.m., and showtime is at 1 p.m.

Contestants have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to enter, and it's limited to the first 50 participants.

There will be lots of different categories, from best matching outfit to longest ears, shortest tail and more.

