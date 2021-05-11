Watch
Community

Actions

Corpus Christi Pride returning for 2021

Pride parade, block party set for Oct. 9
items.[0].videoTitle
Corpus Christi Pride is back this year.
Corpus Christi Pride is back this year
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:52:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Pride is back this year.

June is Pride Month, typically a time for a time of parades, seminars and performances celebrating the LGBTQ Plus community.

Last year's Pride events were taken virtual because of the pandemic, but they're back in the Coastal Bend this year.

The Mosaic Project of South Texas announced plans for 2021 Pride Month, with some safety adjustments.

The traditional Pride Parade and Block Party are set for Oct. 9 LBGT History Month for cooler weather and more time to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education