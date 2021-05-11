Corpus Christi Pride returning for 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Pride is back this year.

June is Pride Month, typically a time for a time of parades, seminars and performances celebrating the LGBTQ Plus community.

Last year's Pride events were taken virtual because of the pandemic, but they're back in the Coastal Bend this year.

The Mosaic Project of South Texas announced plans for 2021 Pride Month, with some safety adjustments.

The traditional Pride Parade and Block Party are set for Oct. 9 LBGT History Month for cooler weather and more time to get vaccinated.