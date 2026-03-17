Weld Wars at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute brings together local students for a high-energy welding competition, showcasing technical skills, creativity, and real-world career opportunities in the trades.
Weld Wars Welding Competition at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute Showcases Skilled Talent
Local high school students put their welding skills to the test in an exciting hands-on competition, highlighting craftsmanship, career pathways, and industry-ready training.
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