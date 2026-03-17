Weld Wars Welding Competition at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute Showcases Skilled Talent

Local high school students put their welding skills to the test in an exciting hands-on competition, highlighting craftsmanship, career pathways, and industry-ready training.

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Weld Wars at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute brings together local students for a high-energy welding competition, showcasing technical skills, creativity, and real-world career opportunities in the trades.

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