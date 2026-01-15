Training the Next Generation of Welders at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

Hands-on welding education at STVT prepares students with real-world skills, industry techniques, and career-ready confidence.

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute trains future welders through hands-on instruction, industry-standard techniques, and real-world experience designed to prepare students for in-demand welding careers.

