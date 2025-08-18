Join Len R. Martinez, Founder of LRM Retirement and trusted fiduciary, as he explains the truth about annuities and how they may support your retirement goals. With decades of client success, Len focuses on educating retirees to plan with confidence. Sponsored by Marketing Huddle.
The Truth About Annuities with Len R. Martinez, Founder of LRM Retirement
Len R. Martinez, a fiduciary and Certified Federal Retirement Consultant with 25+ years of experience, breaks down annuities and shares how they can play a role in securing a confident retirement.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.