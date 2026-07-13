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Tax Resolution Attorney Daniel Cotts: Helping Taxpayers Navigate IRS Challenges and Find Lasting Solutions

From tax debt and IRS notices to payment plans and settlements, Daniel Cotts helps taxpayers understand their options and work toward resolving complex tax issues.
Learn how tax resolution attorney Daniel Cotts helps individuals and businesses navigate IRS challenges, resolve tax issues, and find practical solutions for financial peace of mind.
Tax Resolution Attorney Daniel Cotts: Helping Taxpayers Navigate IRS Challenges
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With more than 29 years of experience, tax attorney Daniel Cotts helps individuals and businesses navigate complex tax matters, IRS disputes, estate planning, accounting, and business law.

Daniel moved to Corpus Christi in 2019 to expand his practice and return to Texas. Born in El Paso and raised in Southern Utah, he earned his law degree from the University of Utah before obtaining a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from Southern Methodist University. He later added a Master's of Accountancy, allowing him to offer clients a unique combination of legal and financial expertise.

Throughout his career, Daniel has worked in both private practice and corporate tax law, including leadership roles with Northern Trust Company and CCH Taxation Software. Today, through COTTS LAW, he helps clients resolve IRS issues, understand their options, and work toward practical solutions for their tax concerns.

To learn more about Daniel Cotts and the services available through COTTS LAW, visit CottsLaw.com or call (361) 733-2079.