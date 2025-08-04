Pinnacle Clinical Research is offering free FibroScan liver screenings to help detect early signs of liver disease, such as fatty liver or fibrosis. This non-invasive, painless test provides fast, reliable results and could be the first step toward improving your long-term health. Don’t miss this opportunity to take control of your well-being with expert support from Pinnacle’s clinical team.
Take Charge of Your Liver Health with a Free FibroScan from Pinnacle Clinical Research
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.