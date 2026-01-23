Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Supporting Lives Across Texas at the 56th Annual West Texas Rehabilitation Telethon

The 56th Annual West Texas Rehabilitation Telethon raises critical funds to support rehabilitation for patients across Texas, regardless of their ability to pay.
