Smiles on the Bay Brings Advanced Dental Care to Flour Bluff

Whether you're staying on top of your routine dental care or looking for a new dental home, Smiles on the Bay is committed to making every visit a comfortable and positive experience.

Located in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi, the practice offers comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, including preventive, cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry. Their team combines modern technology with personalized care to help patients maintain healthy smiles for years to come.

During our visit to Coastal Living, the team shared how they're continually investing in advanced technology and education to provide a more comprehensive approach to oral health. Their goal is to help patients feel informed, comfortable, and confident throughout every step of their dental journey.

Above all, Smiles on the Bay wants patients to know that every smile is welcome. Whether it's been months or years since your last dental visit, their team is focused on creating a welcoming environment where patients can receive the care they need without judgment.

Contact Information

Smiles on the Bay

9301 S. Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78418 (Flour Bluff)

Phone: (361) 937-5555

Website: www.smilesonthebay.com