Roy Juarez Jr.’s Book Signing Inspires the Coastal Bend

Roy Juarez Jr. Brings Stories of Resilience to the Coastal Bend
Award-winning author and youth advocate Roy Juarez Jr. brings his powerful message of resilience and hope to the Coastal Bend during a special book signing event. Through storytelling and lived experience, Roy inspires empathy, perseverance, and positive change for families and youth in the community.

