Experience over 10 curated film blocks featuring short films, documentaries, feature films, and a Sunday Student Spotlight. Rockport Film Festival 2025 is proudly sponsored by The City of Rockport — join us for an unforgettable cinematic weekend.
Rockport Film Festival 2025 Sponsored by The City of Rockport
Celebrating independent filmmaking, storytelling and creative arts — the 19th Annual Rockport Film Festival returns in partnership with Rockport Center for the Arts and the Rockport Rotary Club.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.