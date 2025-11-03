Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rockport Film Festival 2025 Sponsored by The City of Rockport

Celebrating independent filmmaking, storytelling and creative arts — the 19th Annual Rockport Film Festival returns in partnership with Rockport Center for the Arts and the Rockport Rotary Club.
Experience over 10 curated film blocks featuring short films, documentaries, feature films, and a Sunday Student Spotlight. Rockport Film Festival 2025 is proudly sponsored by The City of Rockport — join us for an unforgettable cinematic weekend.

