Protecting Your Retirement: with Financial expert Curtis Cottle of SBC Financial

Interview with Curtis Cottle, Founder of SBC Financial

Curtis Cottle is a Certified Financial Fiduciary, visionary growth strategist and cofounder of one of Michigan’s fastest-scaling financial services firms. He specializes in retirement planning, estate planning, and strategic tax strategies designed to help families and business owners protect and grow their wealth.

At the core of his firm’s approach is a deep emphasis on strategic tax planning as it relates to retirement, helping clients keep more of what they’ve earned and build long-term financial confidence.

He’s the creator of the Wealth Wellness Checkup, a planning experience that uncovers hidden financial blind spots and helps people make smart, informed decisions. The firm is built to simplify complexity, bring structure to planning, and deliver personalized strategies that work in the real world.

With nearly two decades of experience, Curtis is known for cutting through the noise, building lasting relationships, and helping people create long-term security without the guesswork.

When he’s not driving growth or designing new campaigns, you’ll find him investing in his team, building partnerships, or spending time with his family, living the same values his business is built on: fun, unity, and getting things done.

Learn more:http://www.gosbc.net/

CONTACT DETAILS:

Curtis Cottle

www.gosbc.net

(616) 965-6275

