Protecting Your Family's Vision: Dr. Amy Mai Shares Essential Summer Eye Health Tips

Summer brings plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, but it can also present challenges for your eye health. From increased exposure to harmful UV rays to spending more time at the beach, pool, or on digital devices, taking care of your vision is important for the whole family.

During a recent Coastal Living segment, Dr. Amy Mai discussed simple ways to keep your eyes healthy throughout the summer months. Wearing sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection can help shield your eyes from sun damage, while staying hydrated and taking breaks from screens can reduce eye strain. Parents should also pay close attention to their children's vision, as undetected vision problems can affect learning, sports performance, and everyday activities.

Regular eye exams are one of the best ways to protect your long-term eye health. Comprehensive exams can help detect vision changes and identify eye conditions before they become more serious.

For families throughout the Coastal Bend, Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica, Optometrists provide comprehensive eye care services for patients of all ages. Conveniently located inside La Palmera Mall, their experienced team is committed to helping patients achieve and maintain healthy vision.

Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica, Optometrists

5488 South Padre Island Drive, Suite 2042

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Phone: (361) 994-0310

Fax: (361) 257-1314

Office Hours

Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Open seven days a week, Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica, Optometrists make it convenient to schedule an appointment and prioritize your family's eye health. Call today to book your next eye exam.

For more information visit: https://www.cccontacts.com/