Port Aransas Restaurant Week runs January 16 through February 1, featuring special prix-fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus from a variety of local restaurants.
Port Aransas Restaurant Week: January 16–February 1 - Presented by Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce
Enjoy special prix-fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus from restaurants across Port Aransas during this limited-time culinary event.
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.