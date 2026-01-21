Port Aransas Restaurant Week: January 16–February 1 - Presented by Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce

Enjoy special prix-fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus from restaurants across Port Aransas during this limited-time culinary event.

Prev Next

Posted

Port Aransas Restaurant Week runs January 16 through February 1, featuring special prix-fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus from a variety of local restaurants.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.