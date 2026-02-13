Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Parkinson’s Disease Awareness: Understanding Early Signs with South Texas Brain & Spine Center

Dr. Alexander discuss the early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease, when to seek evaluation, and how early diagnosis can improve long-term treatment outcomes.
Parkinson's Disease Awareness: Understanding Early Signs with South Texas Brain & Spine Center
Posted

South Texas Brain & Spine Center shares important information about recognizing early signs of Parkinson’s disease, the importance of early diagnosis, and available treatment options for patients.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.