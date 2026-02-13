South Texas Brain & Spine Center shares important information about recognizing early signs of Parkinson’s disease, the importance of early diagnosis, and available treatment options for patients.
Parkinson’s Disease Awareness: Understanding Early Signs with South Texas Brain & Spine Center
Dr. Alexander discuss the early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease, when to seek evaluation, and how early diagnosis can improve long-term treatment outcomes.
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.