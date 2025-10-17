Overcoming the Fear of Outliving Your Wealth – Insights from Advisors 360 Founder Mark Taylan

Mark Taylan is the founder and Managing Partner of Advisors 360 Private Wealth Management in Northern, California. As a licensed fiduciary with more than twenty years of experience, Mark is devoted to helping families and individuals achieve clarity and confidence in every stage of life. His career spans renowned Wall Street and independent advisory firms, giving him a well-rounded perspective and commitment to unbiased, holistic guidance. Mark’s approach centers on building lasting relationships and delivering solutions that truly reflect each client’s unique story. He holds a B.S. from UCSC and is licensed in securities, insurance, and real estate, offering comprehensive financial advice with integrity and care.

Learn more:http://www.advisors360pwm.com/

Advisory services offered through Eastsound Capital Advisors, LLC dba Capital Advisors 360, Advisors 360, and Western Financial ECA is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ECA provides individual client services only in states in which it is filed or where an exemption or exclusion from such filing exists. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. A response to your inquiry about the firm does not form an advisory relationship, and we do not provide tax or legal advice. CA Insurance License #OD75136

Mark Taylan 355 Woodview Avenue Suite 300 Morgan Hill, CA 95037 408.778.8280 www.advisors360pwm.com