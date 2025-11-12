Say hello to Wilma, our Pet of the Week! This sweet companion is looking for her forever home. Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.
Meet Wilma, Our Adorable Pet of the Week — Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi
This week’s featured furry friend is Wilma! Learn more about her story and how you can give her a forever home. Proudly sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.