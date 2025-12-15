Meet Nef El Bey, Founder of Insured By Nef and C & K Healthcare Advisors

Interview with Nef El Bey with C & K Healthcare Advisors & Founder of Insured By Nef

Nefertarei El Bey (Nef-er-tar-ee), a woman whose goal in life is to be integral and live a purpose-filled life. She worked in healthcare for over 23 years. Her past experiences prepared me for a variety of development and leadership. She has worn lots of hats: Insurance Claims Management, Customer Service Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Auditor for Subrogation Cases. The list goes on and on.

The commonality of all these roles is people. Everyone wants to be heard and understood. All the roles she found herself in were liaisons between the company and the people. This is how she came to know my true purpose, being a servant to man.

She is honored to be a community resource, helping individuals understand Medicare plans and final expenses. She's a licensed agent for health and life in 13 states. She is invested in each client by educating and keeping them informed of updates.

Nefertarei is a wife, mother, grandma, sister, auntie, daughter, and most importantly, a child of God. She resides with her husband in Concord, NC. Her ideal weekend is not to have plans and do NOTHING!!! Nevertheless, when you hear her name or think of her now, she is passionate and always grateful to serve.

Learn more: insuredbynef.com

CONTACT DETAILS:

Nef El Bey

(980) 866-8407

insuredbynef.com