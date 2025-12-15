Matthew Mercier, Director of Education at STVT in Corpus Christi, sits down with Coastal Living to talk about hands-on programs, workforce training, and how STVT prepares students for real-world careers.
Meet Matthew Mercier, Director of Education at STVT in Corpus Christi
Matthew Mercier, Director of Education at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Corpus Christi, discusses hands-on training, student success, and career-focused education.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.