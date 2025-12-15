Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Meet Matthew Mercier, Director of Education at STVT in Corpus Christi

Matthew Mercier, Director of Education at South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Corpus Christi, discusses hands-on training, student success, and career-focused education.
Interview with Mathew Mercier, STVT's Director of Education in Corpus Christi
Posted

Matthew Mercier, Director of Education at STVT in Corpus Christi, sits down with Coastal Living to talk about hands-on programs, workforce training, and how STVT prepares students for real-world careers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.