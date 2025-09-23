hevy is CCACS’s Pet of the Week! This playful pup is ready for adoption and searching for a loving forever family. Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.
Meet Chevy! CCACS Pet of the Week – Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, looking for a forever home.
Chevy is full of love and ready to meet you! Adopt this sweet CCACS pup today and give him the forever home he deserves. Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.