Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest Lights Up Downtown Corpus Christi

Sponsored by the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District, the Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest celebrates festive displays, community pride, and holiday spirit across downtown.

Prev Next

Posted

The Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest, sponsored by the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District, highlights dazzling holiday displays while bringing festive cheer and community spirit to downtown Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.