Lifetime Income with Roy Snarr – Founder of Snarr Retirement Solutions

Roy Snarr, Certified Financial Fiduciary and host of Safe Money and Income Radio, shares insights on how to build lasting financial security and peace of mind through guaranteed lifetime income.
Interview with Roy Snarr, Founder of Snarr Retirement Solutions discussing Lifetime Income.

Roy Snarr specializes in asset protection, Long Term Care and retirement planning and is the host of Safe Money and Income Radio, broadcasting throughout central Texas. He is sought after nationally and helps people across the country with life insurance, long term care and guaranteed retirement income planning. Roy is a CFF (Certified Financial Fiduciary) a LACP (Life and Annuity Certified Professional) and a NSSA (National Social Security Advisor)destinations and is a proud member of MDRT: top 1% of licensed financial professionals in the United States. He is easy going, family oriented and loves meeting new people.

Learn more: http://www.roysnarr.com/ 

DISCLAIMER: I do not work for any type of government office

Roy Snarr
www.roysnarr.com
(512) 591-8814

