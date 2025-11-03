Support Julian Lopez this Saturday at the Molina Neighborhood Center! Enjoy incredible barbecue, community spirit, and local pit masters including the Motown Smokers. Proudly sponsored by Allison Flooring America.
Julian Lopez BBQ Benefit Cook-Off Sponsored by Allison Flooring America at Molina Neighborhood Center
Join the Motown Smokers and community partners for a special BBQ Cook-Off in support of Julian Lopez — featuring delicious food and family fun this Saturday at the Molina Neighborhood Center.
