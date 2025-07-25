Interview with Vincent Virga Founder of PFS Wealth Management Group

Vincent has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, growing and developing close relationships with mentors in all areas of financial management, financial planning, tax-efficient strategies, and market alternative investment concepts. Having worked with these individuals in wealth management and asset protection strategies, Vincent has been better able to serve his clients’ needs in a world that demands unconventional approaches to building long-term financial security.

The published author of “The S.M.A.R.T. Approach: A 5 Step Process to Life, Leadership and Investing,” Vincent, also hosted a weekly radio show, “The S.M.A.R.T. Approach to Retirement,” on 970 AM The Answer in New York. He lectures extensively about non-conventional wealth accumulation and preservation approaches to other financial advisory professionals and the public through his energetic and entertaining informational workshops.

Learn more: http://www.pfswealthgroup.com/

