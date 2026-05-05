Inside Your Crawl Space: A New Way to Inspect What You Can’t See

When it comes to protecting your home, what’s underneath matters just as much as what you can see. DU-West Foundation is bringing a smarter approach to foundation inspections by using remote-controlled camera devices to navigate tight crawl spaces—areas that are often difficult or unsafe for humans to access. This technology allows their team to get a clear, real-time view of potential issues like moisture buildup, structural damage, or shifting foundations without invasive entry.

Located at 3307 Leopard St in Corpus Christi, DU-West Foundation has built a reputation for thorough inspections and reliable solutions. Their innovative methods help homeowners catch problems early, potentially saving thousands in future repairs while ensuring peace of mind.

If you’re noticing signs like uneven floors, cracks in walls, or suspect issues beneath your home, their team is ready to help with professional insight and advanced inspection techniques.

Address: 3307 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Phone: (361) 883-2225

