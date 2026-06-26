How to Set Up a Rain Barrel at Home with The City of Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi Water

As South Texas residents look for simple ways to conserve water and make the most of rainy days, Corpus Christi Water's Rain Barrel Program offers an affordable solution for homeowners throughout the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi Water currently offers 55-gallon rain barrels for just $47 plus tax, making them an economical way to reduce outdoor water consumption while supporting water conservation efforts across the region. Each barrel includes an outdoor-grade spigot and bug screen and is designed to be placed directly under a home's gutter downspout.

To purchase a rain barrel, visit Central Cashiering at City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street. After purchase, take your receipt to the City's Warehouse Building Number 6 on Civitan Drive for pickup. Warehouse hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The program is available to customers who receive water service from Corpus Christi Water and several participating regional water providers throughout the Coastal Bend. By capturing rainwater that would otherwise run off into streets and storm drains, homeowners can help conserve treated drinking water while maintaining healthy landscapes.

For more information about the Rain Barrel Program, eligibility requirements, and current availability, visit Corpus Christi Water Rain Barrel Program.

