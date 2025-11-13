Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Hands-On STVT Dental Assisting Program Demonstration with Instructor Alyssa Zarate

Join STVT Instructor Alyssa Zarate for a hands-on dental assisting demonstration showcasing real-world skills, proper techniques, and what students learn in the program.
STVT Dental Assisting Program Demonstration with Instructor Alyssa Zarate
Posted

See STVT Instructor Alyssa Zarate demonstrate essential dental assisting skills, giving an inside look at the training, techniques, and hands-on experience students receive. Sponsored by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.