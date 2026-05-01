Childhood Vaccines & Safety: Continued Insights from Sunnyside Pediatrics for Parents

Sunnyside Pediatrics continues to be a trusted resource for families, providing expert guidance on childhood vaccines, safety, and overall wellness. In this follow-up segment, their team shares additional insight into recommended immunization schedules, addresses common concerns, and explains how vaccines play a vital role in protecting your child’s long-term health.

With a strong commitment to compassionate, family-centered care, Sunnyside Pediatrics works closely with parents to ensure every child receives the support they need at every stage of development.

Now with two convenient locations to better serve you:

Calallen Location

13310 Leopard St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Call: (361) 242-3355

Southside (Patton Street)

Call: (361) 992-9383

To learn more and hear directly from the experts, watch the full segment below:

Youtube Link for Sunnyside Pediatrics Coastal Living Capsule

