Celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week in Rockport with Coastal Views, and great Dining options

For more information on everything happening in Rockport, visit the official Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center website to explore local events, attractions, dining, shopping, and coastal experiences.

During National Travel and Tourism Week, we’re proud to celebrate the community, culture, and coastal charm that make Rockport-Fulton such a special destination along the Texas coast. From waterfront views and world-class fishing to local art, live events, and unforgettable dining experiences, tourism continues to play a vital role in supporting small businesses and showcasing everything the area has to offer year-round. Whether you’re visiting for a weekend getaway or discovering the coast for the first time, Rockport-Fulton welcomes everyone with authentic hospitality and small-town charm.

