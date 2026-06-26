Celebrate National Ice Cream Cake Day with a Sweet Summer Treat from Baskin-Robbins

National Ice Cream Cake Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and your family to a sweet summer favorite from Baskin-Robbins. Known for their wide variety of ice cream flavors and customizable cakes, Baskin-Robbins makes it easy to celebrate any occasion with something cold, creamy, and delicious.

Whether you're planning a birthday, summer gathering, or simply looking for a way to cool off in the Texas heat, their ice cream cakes are a popular choice. Guests can choose from classic designs or customize cakes with their favorite flavors and toppings to create a dessert that fits any celebration.

Baskin-Robbins

4701 S Padre Island Dr, Ste H

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Phone: (361) 852-0945

Hours of Operation

Friday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit: Baskin-Robbins Corpus Christi - Website .

Celebrate National Ice Cream Cake Day with a frozen favorite and make your summer a little sweeter with Baskin-Robbins.

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