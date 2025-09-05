Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with Marty McPies! Enjoy everything from classic cheese to signature pies baked fresh daily. A local favorite serving up every slice with flavor. Sponsored by Marty McPies.
Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with Marty McPies: Freshly Baked Classics and Signature Pies for Everyone
oin Marty McPies in honoring National Cheese Pizza Day! From classic cheese to signature specialty pies, there’s a slice for every craving at this local favorite.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.