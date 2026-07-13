Become a Voice for a Child in Foster Care with CASA of The Coastal Bend

Every child deserves to have someone standing in their corner. At CASA of the Coastal Bend, trained volunteers advocate for children in foster care and help ensure their voices are heard during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are community volunteers who are appointed by judges to get to know each child, understand their needs, and provide valuable information to help guide decisions in the child’s best interest. These advocates serve as a consistent source of support and encouragement throughout the foster care process.

During our visit with CASA of the Coastal Bend, we learned how becoming a volunteer can create a lasting impact. CASA volunteers work alongside families, caseworkers, and other professionals to help children have a stronger voice and a better chance at a safe, permanent home.

No special background is required—just a willingness to dedicate time, compassion, and commitment to a child who needs an advocate. Through training and ongoing support, CASA of the Coastal Bend equips volunteers with the tools they need to make a difference.

If you are interested in becoming a voice for a child in foster care, learn more about CASA of the Coastal Bend by visiting coastalbendcasa.org or calling (361) 884-2272.

