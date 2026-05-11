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5th Annual Flavors of the Coastal Bend Competition Showcases the Best Local Cuisine in South Texas

Local chefs and restaurants come together for a flavorful competition celebrating creativity, culture, and the vibrant food scene across the Coastal Bend.
The 5th Annual Flavors of the Coastal Bend Competition brings together talented local chefs, unique cuisine, and community spirit for a delicious celebration of food, flavor, and South Texas culture.
5th Annual Flavors of the Coastal Bend Competition
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5th Annual Flavors of the Coastal Bend Competition

The 5th Annual Flavors of the Coastal Bend Competition will bring together talented chefs, local restaurants, and food lovers for an evening celebrating the best flavors of South Texas. Hosted at Port Royal Ocean Resort, guests will enjoy signature bites, coastal cuisine, and the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Best Bite of the Night.

This exciting culinary event highlights the creativity and culture of the Coastal Bend while supporting the local restaurant industry and showcasing the incredible talent found across the region.