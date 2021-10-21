Coastal Bend Field of Honor will display 1,000 flags on Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers are on standby for the upcoming Coastal Bend Field of Honor, which will display 1,000 flags at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds on Veterans Day.

Military VIP and Nueces County are sponsoring the event.

They've sold about 600 flags so far - at $50 apiece.

You can also honor a service member by making a donation.

“Each of them will have a tag with the veteran's information, who the sponsor or donor is and where the actual location of the flag will be on the Field of Honor,” said J.J. Cerda, the director of veterans services for Nueces County.

All proceeds will go to Coastal Bend Veterans Services organizations.

If you want to volunteer, the group will be making bows on each flag pole from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the VFW Post 8932 at 702 Jester St. in Corpus Christi.

For more information about the upcoming Coastal Bend Field of Honor event, check their link here.