CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers might appear a tad more unkempt than usual for the next several weeks, but their hirsute look will be for a good cause.

The department has announced that in the month of November, it will participating in "No Shave November" for cancer-fighting organizations.

To support cancer awareness officers will be able to grow beards once they have made a $50 donation to the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association. The Association then will donate the collected funds to cancer fighting organizations.

The department's female officers were authorized to wear pink in their hair for the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness and will continue to wear pink in November for the cause.

