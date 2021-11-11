Biggest accordion finale in history planned at Alice park

ALICE, Texas — A local music promoter is excited about an upcoming event that he promises will be the biggest Conjunto and Tejano festival in history.

It’s going to be held at La Vision Park in Alice Friday and Saturday.

Best of all, it’s free.

“On Friday, we have Marcos Orozco, Los Chamacos, Los TexManiacs, Los Garcia Brothers on Friday night and that's an absolutely free show,” said local promoter Jim Luna. “And on Saturday, we have Lucky Joe, Los Hermanos Farias, La Tropa F Reunion, J.R. Gomez, Los Conjunto Bandits, Sonny Sauceda, South Texas Homies Y Boni Mauricio on Saturday night.”

And at the end of each night they'll have what they call the biggest accordion shootout in Tejano history.

Up to 10 accordion players will be on stage for a big finale each night.