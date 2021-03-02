City relief programs for homeowners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced several relief programs to help homeowners dealing with the aftermath of the recent winter storm.

The city created the "Emergency Plumbing Repairs Program which is designed to help low-income homeowners whose water line or water system damage due to the winter storm.

Criteria to Qualify:

Households whose income meets 50% or lower of the area medium income.

Homeowners over 62-year of age or are disabled

Homeowners current on property tax payments

Homeowners current on mortgage

Denied by FEMA for assistance

Do not have foreclosure

Do not have judgements, liens, child support or property taxes

Not in a flood plain.

People can start applying Wednesday, March 3 at 12 p.m. at

www.cctexas.com-/gmd

If you do not have internet call 361-826-3010.

City officials say we can expect to see an increase for what we pay for liquid natural gas.

Due to the winter storm the amount of gas used surged.

The city is working with our supplier of liquid natural gas so that people can pay back what is owed over time.

The city's Off-Cycle Brush Collection will begin Monday, March 8.

Crews will only be collecting brush - no bulk items will be picked up.

The collection is expected to take several weeks.

CHECK HERE FOR INFORMATION ON WHERE YOU BRUSH WILL BE COLLECTED

The hours of the J.C. Elliott Landfill have also been extended.

The landfill will be open seven days a week from 8 am to 6 pm.

Fundraising efforts are underway for the Mayor's Disaster Fund.

The city is still working on plans for how people can apply for the funding.