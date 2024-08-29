Chick-fil-A's newest Southside restaurant set to open this winter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Chick-fil-A is preparing to open a new restaurant on the city's southside by the end of this year.

Construction is underway on its newest restaurant on the corner of Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive, next to an existing restaurant. According to Chick-fil-A, the current restaurant will temporarily close in October, and they will open the new restaurant in late 2024.

Manuel Venegas

The new restaurant will have more seating, a playground, and a designated mobile pick-up counter for guests dining in or on the go.

Manuel Venegas The new restaurant will replace the current one on the corner of Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive.

Chick-fil-A has seven restaurants in Corpus Christi and stores in Portland and Alice. The newest restaurant was opened in Alice in December 2023.

