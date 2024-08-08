CCPD confirms hoax active shooter call at Calallen High School

CALALLEN, Tx — Police officers responded to a call of a reported active shooter at Calallen High School on Aug. 8 around 8:37 a.m. but determined it was a hoax.

Officers were dispatched to the school and cleared the entire campus.

"We can confirm that there is no threat to the school, and there are no injuries. We can also confirm that this call was a hoax. The source of the call is currently being investigated," said Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

According to police, the safety and security of the citizens is the highest priority, and they take all threats made toward campuses, students, and staff seriously.