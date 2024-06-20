CCFD sending boats to evacuate flood victims on North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has arrived on North Beach with boats in tow, ready to evacuate flood victims.

According to Fire Chief Kenneth Erben, the Fire Department started conducting welfare checks Thursday morning.

Several parts of North Beach are underwater after yesterday's tropical storm, and several people are seen walking through knee-high water.

According to one resident we spoke with, he's lived at the Harbor Apartments on North Beach for seven years, and this is the worst flooding he's ever seen.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

