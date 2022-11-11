Watch Coastal Living and win 2 tickets to the King Ranch, Ranch Hand Breakfast and Ranch Hand Country Concert

Everyone is invited for a weekend of food, fun and family as the City of Kingsville celebrates its annual Ranch Hand Weekend on November 18-20, 2022. The festival honors the city’s rich cultural heritage as one of the mainstays of the Texas ranching industry and will feature food, live music, cooking demonstrations, art, storytelling, car show, two-step dancing and more.

Watch Coastal Living on Monday, November 14th, for your chance to win 2 tickets to the Ranch Hand Breakfast and the Ranch Hand Country Concert!

For full contest rules, click here.