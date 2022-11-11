Watch Now
CommunityContests

Actions

Watch Coastal Living and win 2 tickets to the King Ranch, Ranch Hand Breakfast and Ranch Hand Country Concert

RANCH HAND.png
KING RANCH INC.
RANCH HAND.png
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 15:53:18-05

Everyone is invited for a weekend of food, fun and family as the City of Kingsville celebrates its annual Ranch Hand Weekend on November 18-20, 2022. The festival honors the city’s rich cultural heritage as one of the mainstays of the Texas ranching industry and will feature food, live music, cooking demonstrations, art, storytelling, car show, two-step dancing and more.

Watch Coastal Living on Monday, November 14th, for your chance to win 2 tickets to the Ranch Hand Breakfast and the Ranch Hand Country Concert!

For full contest rules, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022