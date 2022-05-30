Watch
Shrimporee is almost here, and you can go -- on us!

Posted at 11:54 AM, May 30, 2022
Get ready for fun for the whole family!  

Concerts, contests, carnival, 100+ food and craft vendors, parade, dance competition, culinary stage with chefs and so much more to experience at Shrimporee in Aransas Pass.

Shrimporee takes place at the Shrimporee Grounds in Aransas Pass, Fri. June 10th from 6p till midnight, Sat. June 11th from noon-midnight, and Sun. June 12th from noon- 6pm.

Watch Coastal Living on Tuesday, May 31st, through Friday, June 3rd, for your chance to win 4 weekend wristbands!

See complete contest rules here.

