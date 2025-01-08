Watch Now
Coastal Living is giving you the opportunity to win 4 free tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters

You can win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters on Thursday, February 13th at the American Bank Center. Just fill out the form in this story with your information.

The official rules of the contest can be found here.

The Globetrotters are the world’s basketball team – touring over 400+ cities in 25+ countries. Each Globetrotters game features some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball handling wizardry, the famous HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 4 POINTS® SHOT, rim-rattling dunks, and side-splitting comedy.

