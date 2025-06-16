Decor retailer At Home files for bankruptcy, citing tariffs and lowered spending

Home decor retailer At Home has filed for bankruptcy, saying lower spending and higher tariffs are both affecting its bottom line.

At Home says it has landed on an agreement with stakeholders that will cut "substantially all" of its $2 billion in debt and provide $200 million in liquidity that it will use during and after the restructuring process. As a result, the lenders will take ownership of the company.

Currently, At Home is owned by Hellman & Friedman, a private equity firm that acquired the company for $2.8 billion in 2021.

The chain currently runs 260 stores in 40 states. It was not clear whether or how bankruptcy proceedings would affect the operation of those locations.

Other home goods stores have seen a contraction in recent years as inflation and changes in consumer spending habits put pressure on sales. Bed Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy in 2023, Party City entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2024 and arts and crafts retailer Joann entered bankruptcy for the second time in two years early in 2025.

"While we have made significant progress advancing our initiatives to date, we are operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs," At Home CEO Brad Weston said in a statement.

Those tariffs have presented a new challenge to retailers, particularly those that bring in products manufactured in China.

Shortly after taking office for his second term, President Donald Trump imposed a fluctuating series of tariffs on imports to the U.S., which in the case of Chinese goods reached as high as 145%.

President Trump announced in June that The U.S. planned to dial back its tariffs on imports from China to 55%.