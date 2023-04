CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is just around the corner and the Buccaneers Commission announced their one-day flash sale for Friday, April 21.

The sale is for the Stripes Carnival wristbands and it will start at 9 a.m. for only $15 saving up to $25 online at bucdays.com

The sale will only last 15 hours.

Guest will be able to save more than 50 percent on Friday.