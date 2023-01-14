Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 23:24:11-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Lt. Colby Burris with the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to an accident on Rossiter and Ocean Drive at about 7:30.

Officials tell us a vehicle on Rossiter turned onto Ocean Drive and collided with a motorcyclist that was traveling south down Ocean Drive.

Burris confined that the motorcyclist - in his late 20's - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into the crash and citations could be pending.

This is a developing story check back with Kris 6 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.