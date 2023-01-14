Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Lt. Colby Burris with the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to an accident on Rossiter and Ocean Drive at about 7:30.
Officials tell us a vehicle on Rossiter turned onto Ocean Drive and collided with a motorcyclist that was traveling south down Ocean Drive.
Burris confined that the motorcyclist - in his late 20's - was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are still looking into the crash and citations could be pending.
This is a developing story check back with Kris 6 News for more updates.