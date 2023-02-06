CCPD investigating latest homicide near Kostoryz and Saratoga

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, officers responded to shots fired on the 2700 block of Persimmon at about 11:30 p.m.

CCPD said when officers arrived, they found what they are calling a very large crime scene, with multiple people shot.

Officials said it started when two vehicles arrived at a home and a fight broke out between the individuals in the vehicles and people at the home.

Police said when the fight got worse, shots were fired and multiple people were hit.

Officers told KRIS 6 News one of them, a 20-year-old woman was dead on the scene when they arrived.

They confirmed both parties involved in the fight are known to each other.

"They have individuals detained for part of the investigation, for questioning, it’s still an active investigation,” said Travis Pace CCPD senior public information officer.

Officials also told us four other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the moment there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

No names of the victims or those taken into custody have been released.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.